S.A., Microsoft Team On IP Set-Top

Scientific-Atlanta and Microsoft are working together on set-top boxes capable of displaying video signals distributed over a network using Internet Protocol (IP).

Telco SBC is looking to use IP as the basis for the video service it will launch in 2006.

The new line of set-top boxes will use Microsoft TV’s IPTV Edition software program and will also support next-generation MPEG-4 Park 10/H.264 and Microsoft’s own VC-1 compression system, making it possible to send HD and SD video signals much more efficiently than current MPEG-2 systems.

