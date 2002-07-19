S-A takes Adelphia hit

Scientific-Atlanta Inc. reported an after-tax bad-debt expense of $55.2 million in

the fourth quarter due to the bankruptcy of Adelphia Communications Corp. It

also had to debook $199.8 million in orders with the company.

Those developments -- coupled with after-tax expenses of $4.8 million

associated with the market-to-market adjustments of equity investments and

restructurings -- resulted in a loss of 10 cents per share.

Excluding these special items, the company earned 28 cents per share.

Bookings for the quarter were $228.1 million, already down 55 percent from a

year earlier. The net bookings after the debooking are $28.3 million.