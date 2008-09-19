Ryder Cup Goes Mobile

The 37th edition of the Ryder Cup golf match between teams from the United States and Europe will be available on-the-go to subscribers to Qualcomm’s MediaFLO mobile-TV service, the first time the popular event has been available to mobile-TV viewers.

MediaFLO announced Friday that the service -- marketed to consumers through wireless carriers Verizon Wireless and AT&T -- will air NBC Sports’ live coverage of the Ryder Cup this weekend on mobile channel NBC 2Go.

The coverage from the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., will be shown on NBC 2Go Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (EST) and Sunday from noon-6 p.m.

"We are thrilled to offer the prestigious Ryder Cup to our mobile subscribers," said Jonathan Barzilay, senior vice president of programming and advertising at MediaFLO USA, in a statement. "This is the first time Ryder Cup play will be available on a mobile platform, and thanks to FLO TV and our partners at NBC Sports, subscribers can enjoy all of the action as it happens."

MediaFLO USA has a wide range of live sports offerings, including 2008 college-football coverage that features every Bowl Championship Series conference.

The service is now available in 58 major metropolitan areas nationwide, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, Seattle and Washington, D.C.