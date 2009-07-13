Ryan Seacrest Stays With 'Idol'

The American Idol franchise is about to get even more expensive for Fox and producers 19 Ent. and FremantleMedia North America.

Not only is chief judge Simon Cowell negotiating a huge new payday - rumored to be more than $100 million per year - but host Ryan Seacrest has just sealed a rich new contract that will pay him $15 million annually (for a total of $45 million).

Other judges Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson and Kara DioGuardi, are also expected to ink new deals to return next year.

Seacrest’s pact, which keeps him on “Idol” through 2012, also makes the host/producer exclusive in primetime to 19 Ent. owner CKX.

Click here to read the full story at Variety.com

Michael Schneider write for B&C sister publication Daily Variety.