Ryan Seacrest to Host Emmys

If it is a major show on Fox, there must be a Ryan Seacrest sighting.

The American Idol host will assume the same duties for next month’s 59th Primetime Emmy Awards on Fox.

Seacrest will also host the entertainment portion of this year’s Super Bowl broadcast on Fox. And he remains the managing editor and host for E! Entertainment Television’s E! News.

The Emmys this year were originally going to have even more of an Idol flavor until producers Ken Warwick and Nigel Lythgoe backed out and were replaced by award-telecast veteran Ken Erlich.

The show airs Sunday, Sept. 16 from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.