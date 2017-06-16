Ryan Promoted to CMO For Fox Television Group

Fox Television Group promoted Shannon Ryan to chief marketing officer.



The company also named Darren Schillace executive VP, marketing for Fox Broadcasting Co.



Ryan, who had been executive VP, marketing and communications, will oversee marketing and publicity for Fox Broadcasting, Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.



Schillace is joining Fox from ABC Entertainment, where he had been senior VP, marketing. He will report to Ryan and be responsible for Fox’s marketing strategy, media and social content marketing, affiliate and MVPD marketing, special operations and brand partnerships.



“We have had the great pleasure of working with Shannon over the past three years and she has impressed us tremendously. She is a savvy strategist and an inspired leader,” said Dana Walden and Gary Newman, chairmen and CEOs of Fox Television Group. “She shares our vision for FTG – support the best creators in television to create bold, original and timeless content – and we are thrilled that she will be leading our talented group of publicity and marketing executives.”