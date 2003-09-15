Ryan Out, Hair In as CNN Shuffles Again
In another executive shakeup, Cable News Network tapped a local broadcast-news executive to
try to boost its ratings.
CNN hired Princell Hair, who was previously vice president of news for Viacom
Television Stations Group, to be executive VP and general manager of
CNN/U.S.
He replaces Teya Ryan, who had thrived under ex-CNN chairman Walter Issacson and was
most identified with a flopped prime-time show anchored by Connie Chung.
At Viacom, Hair supervised news coverage across the company’s 35 television
stations, including 16 CBS owned-and-operated stations, 18 UPN O&Os and one
independent.
Before that, Hair was news director at KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and WBAL-TV in
Baltimore.
"The skill sets I bring from my previous jobs are very applicable here," said
Hair, whose hiring makes him one of the highest-ranked black executives in
television.
In addition to Ryan’s exit, CNN’s president of newsgathering, Eason Jordan,
will scale back his duties.
Jordan will now be an executive VP focusing solely on
newsgathering and not on broader management of the operations.
That’s not too bad for Jordan, who made little secret that he much preferred
the news side of the game to the corporate and operations
duties.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.