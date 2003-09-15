Ryan Out, Hair In as CNN Shuffles Again

In another executive shakeup, Cable News Network tapped a local broadcast-news executive to

try to boost its ratings.

CNN hired Princell Hair, who was previously vice president of news for Viacom

Television Stations Group, to be executive VP and general manager of

CNN/U.S.

He replaces Teya Ryan, who had thrived under ex-CNN chairman Walter Issacson and was

most identified with a flopped prime-time show anchored by Connie Chung.

At Viacom, Hair supervised news coverage across the company’s 35 television

stations, including 16 CBS owned-and-operated stations, 18 UPN O&Os and one

independent.

Before that, Hair was news director at KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and WBAL-TV in

Baltimore.

"The skill sets I bring from my previous jobs are very applicable here," said

Hair, whose hiring makes him one of the highest-ranked black executives in

television.

In addition to Ryan’s exit, CNN’s president of newsgathering, Eason Jordan,

will scale back his duties.

Jordan will now be an executive VP focusing solely on

newsgathering and not on broader management of the operations.

That’s not too bad for Jordan, who made little secret that he much preferred

the news side of the game to the corporate and operations

duties.