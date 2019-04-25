Ryan Gets Top Marketing Job at ABC and Disney TV Studios

Shannon Ryan has been named president of marketing for ABC Entertainment and Disney Television Studios.

Ryan, who had been chief marketing officer of the Fox Television Group, will report to Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment and Craig Hunegs, president of Disney Television Studios.

The move comes as the Walt Disney Co. organizes its television business following its acquisition of 21st Century Fox.

Ryan will oversee all marketing, publicity and communication strategies for the ABC Television Network. She will also be in charge of the communications and marketing teams of Disney TV Studios, which includes ABC Studios, Fox 21 Television Studios and 20th Century Fox Television,

“I’ve admired her innovative campaigns and fierce competitive spirit from afar for years, and I know ABC will be better in every way with her guiding our talented marketing and publicity teams. We are lucky indeed,” said Burke

“Shannon’s one of the best strategists in the business, and we’ve already reaped the benefits of her marketing and publicity expertise at 20th and Fox 21. We’re excited that she’ll add ABC Studios to her portfolio as we build the Disney Television Studios brand into a world-class content creation engine,” added Hunegs.

Before being named chief marketing officer, Ryan was executive VP, marketing and communications at Fox Television Group. From 2011 to 2015, she was executive VP of marketing and communications for Fox.

“Joining Disney, a company I’ve always admired and one of the most powerful brands in the world, is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Ryan. “I’m beyond excited to begin this next chapter and look forward to collaborating with Craig and Karey and their incredibly talented teams to shine a light on the fantastic work being done at these creative companies.”