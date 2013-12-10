Rutledge: Charter Should Grow Video Subs

New York – Charter Communications CEO Tom Rutledge said he expects the Connecticut-based cable operator to show positive video customer additions by the time it completes upgrading its infrastructure to all-digital, anticipated by the end of 2014.

Rutledge wouldn't say how many customers he expects to add, but said that as Charter has finished the all-digital upgrade in select markets, those markets have experienced a video customer uptick.

The cable industry has been plagued by video customer losses since 2001, when the cable business peaked at 66.9 million video subscribers. In 2012, cable customers numbered about 56.4 million across the country.

Rutledge said that gradually, Charter is turning its video business around through repackaging, repricing, expanding its HD channel capacity and boosting its Internet speeds.

Go to Multichannel.com for the full story.