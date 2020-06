Meet the Press moderator Tim Russert reiterated today on C-SPAN 2 that he is not leaving to join CBS.

Russert, who has hosted the NBC show for a decade, said rumors that he was leaving--he was said to be in line for Dan Rather's chair--were just that.

"It was made up," he said. "I'm committed to Meet the Press. I never had conversations with CBS and don't plan to."