Russert: I Didn't Reveal Plame's Name

As expected, Meet the Press moderator Tim Russert testified Wednesday in a federal court in Washington that he did not give Scooter Libby, former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney, the name of CIA employee Valerie Plame and did not even discuss the issue with him.



That refutes Libby's contention that he had learned the name from Russert and later passed it on as with the caveat that he had learned it from a reporter and could not even confirm it himself.



According to various reports, Russert said Libby had called to complain about something on Chris Matthews' Hardball program. Russert said he treated the call as one from a viewer, rather than a potential newsmaker to be grilled, and did not mention Plame because he did not learn of the name himself until days later, when he read the newspaper column by Robert Novak.



Libby is on trial for allegedly lying to a Grand Jury about his role in leaking, or not, the Plame name.



Russert entered the court on crutches, still recovering from breaking his ankle back in November while playing with his dog.