Russert Grilled For Second Day

Meet the Press anchor Tim Russert was grilled by Scooter Libby's attorney Thursday in Russert's last day of testimony in the Washington trial of the former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney.

Libby is charged with lying to federal investigators about when and how he learned that Valerie Plame was a CIA employee, information reported by Robert Novak in his newspaper column. Libby was not Novak's source, but was interviewed as part of the investigation into the leak of the name.

Libby says Russert told him during a July phone call. Russert says it didn't happen.

According to MSNBC, Russert was asked why he had talked to an FBI investigator about his conversation with Libby, but then told the court that he did not want to testify because that conversation was confidential. Russert said he looked at the two differently, but conceded he had not told the court he had already revealed the fact of the Libby conversation to the FBI.