Russell, Llamas to Anchor WNBC 5 p.m. News

Shiba Russell and Tom Llamas will co-anchor WNBC New York's 5 p.m. newscast, NBC News 4 New York, which debuts Sept. 12. It's a one-hour program and bumps the lifestyle show New York Live to 3 p.m.

"We are dedicated to being the leader in local news in the tri-state area and this additional newscast is one of the many building blocks that will help us achieve that goal," said Michael Jack, president and GM of WNBC. "We're making significant investments to ensure WNBC is the market leader, including building a brand new, expanded state-of-the-art studio expected to be completed by the beginning of next year."

Russell came to New York from WCVB Boston and was considered a front-runner to helm the 5 p.mnewscast. Llamas joined WNBC as a general assignment reporter in January 2009. He has also been named a contributing NBC News correspondent.

"We know that the best lead-in for news is news--so by having a 5 p.m. newscast, we're offering a great complement for our 6 p.m. newscast as well as the NBC Nightly News," said Susan Sullivan, WNBC's VP of news.