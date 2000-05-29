Rush makes a pass at football
Controversial radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh has turned into controversial would-be football announcer. Limbaugh confirmed to WTOP(AM) Washington last Monday that he had auditioned to fill Boomer Esiason's niche as color commentator for ABC-TV's Monday Night Football. Reactions ranged from the scornful to the ... scornful. "Is football making a pass at Limbaugh or just fumbling?" the Philadelphia Inquirer fumed. "Who's next?" wondered the San Francisco Chronicle. "Beauty queens? Vegas bookies? Stand-up comics? Barbara Walters? Oh, right, they already tried them."
Limbaugh himself told wtop that his audition with play-by-play announcer Al Michaels "was excellent. ... I surprised myself." Limbaugh, a major sports fan, has been touting his candidacy on his popular radio show, syndicated by Premiere Radio Networks. An ABC Sports spokesman declined comment.
