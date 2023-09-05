Ruschell Boone, NY1 Anchor, Has Died at 48

Ruschell Boone, anchor at cable news network NY1 in New York, died September 3 due to complications related to pancreatic cancer. She was 48. Boone spent 21 years at NY1.

Boone grew up in Kingston, Jamaica and moved to the Bronx when she was 11. When she was a senior at Baruch College in Manhattan, a classmate missed their radio slot, and she filled in, getting her start in media.

Boone joined NY1 in 2002 as a Queens reporter.

“She embedded herself in the borough, dedicating herself to issues that directly affected residents. From neighborhood controversies and police misconduct cases, to devastating events like Hurricane Sandy, Ruschell was all over Queens, pounding the pavement and following up, no story too big or too small,” said NY1, part of Charter.

She met her husband Todd at NY1 and married him in 2005. They have two sons.

Boone moved to the anchor desk in 2021, anchoring the News All Day noon broadcast.

“A mother, a wife, a daughter, a sister, a journalist, a Jamaican-American, a true New Yorker, Ruschell leaves behind a rich and loving legacy for her family, her friends and her city,” said NY1.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told NY1, “She was just so authentic, as you saw in your tribute, just how authentic New York she was. There were so many stories in her life, from being an immigrant, pursuing her dreams of going to the various events and making New Yorkers feel special. She made us all feel special.”