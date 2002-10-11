Rural voice at FCC
Nebraska Republican House member Terry Lee has introduced a bill to give
rural telecommunications issues an in-house advocate at the Federal
Communications Commission.
The bill would create a five-member unpaid Rural Affairs Advisory Board of
representatives from rural telecommunications companies, who would weigh in on
FCC rules and policies that affect them, providing a "small business perspective
from underserved America ... The companies that focus on [providing wireless,
wireline, or broadband services] in rural counties in Nebraska, for instance,
must play by inflexible FCC rules meant for nationwide, billion-dollar companies
that serve the greater New York, L.A. [Los Angeles] and Chicago areas," Terry
said.
Terry is hinging his proposal on the Regulatory Flexibility Act, which he
said requires federal agencies "to create flexible policies with small and rural
businesses in mind."
