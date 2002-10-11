Rural voice at FCC

Nebraska Republican House member Terry Lee has introduced a bill to give

rural telecommunications issues an in-house advocate at the Federal

Communications Commission.

The bill would create a five-member unpaid Rural Affairs Advisory Board of

representatives from rural telecommunications companies, who would weigh in on

FCC rules and policies that affect them, providing a "small business perspective

from underserved America ... The companies that focus on [providing wireless,

wireline, or broadband services] in rural counties in Nebraska, for instance,

must play by inflexible FCC rules meant for nationwide, billion-dollar companies

that serve the greater New York, L.A. [Los Angeles] and Chicago areas," Terry

said.

Terry is hinging his proposal on the Regulatory Flexibility Act, which he

said requires federal agencies "to create flexible policies with small and rural

businesses in mind."