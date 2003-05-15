Rural state reps want small-market duopolies
Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.) and other lawmakers Thursday called on the Federal
Communications Commission to allow small-market duopolies under the National
Association of Broadcasters' "10/10" plan.
"This reasonable standard would allow small-market television broadcasters to
benefit from the same synergies their large-market brethren already enjoy,"
wrote the lawmakers, who also included Reps. John Shimkus (R-Ill.), and Lee Terry
(R-Neb.).
The 10/10 plan would allow a station with a 10 share to join with one under a
10 share.
Broadcasters are unhappy with an FCC plan that roughly translated would allow
duopolies in top-100 markets.
The NAB said rural markets need the efficiencies of duopolies to keep many
stations afloat.
