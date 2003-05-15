Rural state reps want small-market duopolies

Rep. Rick Boucher (D-Va.) and other lawmakers Thursday called on the Federal

Communications Commission to allow small-market duopolies under the National

Association of Broadcasters' "10/10" plan.

"This reasonable standard would allow small-market television broadcasters to

benefit from the same synergies their large-market brethren already enjoy,"

wrote the lawmakers, who also included Reps. John Shimkus (R-Ill.), and Lee Terry

(R-Neb.).

The 10/10 plan would allow a station with a 10 share to join with one under a

10 share.

Broadcasters are unhappy with an FCC plan that roughly translated would allow

duopolies in top-100 markets.

The NAB said rural markets need the efficiencies of duopolies to keep many

stations afloat.