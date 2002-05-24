Rural senators: Scrutinize EchoStar merger

A group of 11 senators representing rural areas asked the Department of

Justice and the Federal Communications Commission to carefully consider EchoStar

Communications Corp.'s proposed merger with Hughes Electronics and its

subsidiary, DirecTV Inc.

"The rural customers who presently have a choice between two very competitive

satellite providers could be subjected to monopolistic practices if the merger

is approved," wrote Senators Max Baucus (D-Mont.), Charles Grassley (D-Iowa),

Jim Bunning (R-Ky.), Russell Feingold (D-Wis.), Kit Bond (R-Mo.), Ron Wyden

(D-Ore.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Mark Dayton (D-Minn.), Paul Wellstone (D-Minn.),

Pat Roberts (R-Kansas) and Ben Nelson (D-Neb.).

The senators want the two agencies to consider at least attaching strong

conditions to any merger approval, including "consumer safeguards regarding

price, service quality and access to vital communications services in rural

America."

The senators are concerned the national pricing plan suggested by EchoStar to

make sure rural subscribers are paying the same price for service as urban

subscribers will "disenfranchise" rural customers.

They also say they are concerned about EchoStar's pledge to serve all 210 TV

markets with local-TV signals "in light of the applicants' legal efforts to

overturn the law requiring carriage of all local channels in a market."

EchoStar is appealing at the Supreme Court a U.S. Court of Appeals ruling

that satellite-TV companies are obligated to carry all local TV stations in all

markets they choose to serve.

"Accordingly, we urge the Department of Justice and

Federal Communications Commission to scrutinize this proposed merger to ensure

that millions of rural consumers do not suffer the consequences of higher

prices, fewer choices and reduced services," the senators

wrote.