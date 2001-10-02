Rupert Everett signs NBC deal
British film actor Rupert Everett is headed to NBC.
Sources confirm Everett is finalizing a deal with NBC for a sitcom project that will likely be produced by both NBC Studios and Touchstone TV. Everett has starred in such films as My Best Friend's Wedding and The Next Best Thing.
Marc Platt, who has an overall deal with Touchstone, is expected to be the show's executive producer.
NBC executives were not commenting, but the network is expected to give the Everett-comedy a 13-episode commitment. - Joe Schlosser
