‘RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race’ on VH1 Next Year

RuPaul’s CelebrityDrag Race has been greenlit by VH1 for 2020. The four-episode series will feature 12 celebs competing for the title of “America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar.” The guests have not been announced.

In each episode, three celebrities will undergo a drag transformation with help from RuPaul’s Drag Race veterans, including Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen and Kim Chi.

“Doing drag does not change who you are, it reveals who you are,” said host and executive producer RuPaul Charles. “I can't wait for the world to see what happens when our celebrity contestants get all up in drags!”

Charles announced the spinoff at Vanity Fair's New Establishment Summit Oct. 22.

RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, San Heng and Charles the executive producers. Tim Palazzola executive produces for VH1.