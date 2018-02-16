‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Back on VH1 For Season 10 March 22

The new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race starts on VH1 March 22. Back for its tenth season, each episode will run 90 minutes. VH1 says RuPaul’s Drag Race “will give fans more fashion, lip-syncs and drag than ever before.”



It will be followed by after-show RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.



“To celebrate a decade of Drag Race we’ve pulled out all the stops,” said RuPaul Charles, executive producer and host. “The queens, the challenges and the shenanigans are off the mother-tucking charts. And I’m thrilled that Untucked is back on VH1. ‘Cause, henny, if you ain’t watching Untucked,you’re only getting half the story. Okurrr?”



RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars airs Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on VH1. The season follows legendary queens as they return to the stage to battle it out for the crown and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.



RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles the executive producers.Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola executive produce on behalf of VH1.