Season Three of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Starts on VH1 Jan. 25

A new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars returns to VH1 Thursday, January 25. The season three premiere will be 90 minutes.



“The rumors are 100% true, baby,” said executive producer and host RuPaul. “The All Stars three debut delivers my most legendary queens, and they’re fired up and ready to take over the mother-tucking world. #RealNews #FakeEyelashes.”



RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is produced by World of Wonder Productions. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles are the executive producers. Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola executive produce on behalf of VH1.



Nine contestants will battle for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. They were previously announced in a pre-season episode.



