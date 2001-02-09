RuPaul, Richter pilots picked up

Pilot series from cross-dresser RuPaul and ex-Conan O'Brien sidekick Andy Richter have been picked up by UPN and Fox, respectively, Reuters reports.

RuPaul will play a transsexual nanny in a series tentatively entitled The Tranny, whil Richter plays a Walter Middy type in Anything Can Happen. In the heat of the pilot season, CBS opted for Destiny, a series featuring a character in an emotional crisis during each episode.