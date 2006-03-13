Runway Takes Off Abroad

While Project Runway has been fashionable enough that Bravo has already picked it up for a third season, the format is also selling internationally.

Fremantle International Distribution says it has now sold the reality show in 21 territories around the world.

Season one of the Heidi Klum-hosted series is being sold as a package of 10, 60-minute episodes, a two-hour finale, and one 60-minute special.

It has been sold in European countries including Belgium, France, Poland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland. Elsewhere, it has been sold in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Israel, South Africa, and Thailand.

Fremantle says season two of the show will play a key role in the company’s programming slate for MIPTV '06 in Cannes next month.