Runway to Strut Again

Bravo and Miramax Television will show off their style sense in a second season of fashion-focused reality show Project Runway.

The Heidi Klum-hosted competition for the next hot clothing designer grew 468% in the ratings throughout its first season, drawing more than 2 million viewers in its February finale after premiering in December to just 354,000.

Ten new episodes of Runway could premiere as soon as third quarter 2005.



Klum executive produces the series with managers Desiree Gruber and Jane Cha of Full Picture, Miramax co-chairs Bob and Harvey Weinstein and Magical Elves’ Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz. Bravo is a unit of NBC Universal Cable.