Run for the roses in HD
NBC and HDNet will broadcast horse racing's Triple Crown in high definition
beginning this Saturday with the Kentucky Derby.
The production will be done in 1080i (interlace) with the help of HDNet's mobile
production vehicles.
NBC-affiliated digital-television stations and HDNet will broadcast race
coverage beginning May 4 at 5 p.m.
The other race dates are May 18 and June 8.
