Rumsfeld: Military won't mislead media

Military officials will not lie to the media during the upcoming war on terrorism, said Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld in a press conference this week.

"I don't believe it's ever happened that I have lied to the press, and I don't intend to start now," he said. Rumsfeld is, however, planning to keep secret much information about upcoming military operations.

"The Pentagon would like to fight this war and then let people know how it turned out," said Jamie McIntyre, CNN's Pentagon correspondent on Wednesday's Talk Back Live. Sources say Torie Clarke, Pentagon spokeswoman, plans to brief Washington news organizations this week on how the Defense Department plans to handle media.

The Radio-Television News Directors Association is pushing the Pentagon to be as open as possible, and adhere to the so-called "nine principals" that Washington news chiefs and the Defense Department hammered out after the Gulf War.

