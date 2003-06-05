Rule changes anger some in Senate

Sen. Ernest Hollings (D-S.C.) led off a host of critics angered by the new

broadcast-ownership rules approved Monday by the Federal Communications

Commission's Republican majority.

"What they've done is turn a public-interest commission into an instrument of

corporate greed," he said during a hearing on the FCC's

new broadcast-ownership rules.

Besides raising the cap on national TV-household reach, the rules permit

triopolies and allow more TV duopolies and cross-ownership of radio, TV and

newspaper properties in a local market.

Opponents of the FCC's action said the resulting increase in media

concentration will give a handful of conglomerates a lock on news, public

affairs and entertainment programming across the country.

"The FCC decision rings the dinner bell for the big media conglomerates who

are salivating to make a meal out of the nation's many small media companies,"

complained Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden.

North Dakota Democrat Byron Dorgan predicted that the "wrongheaded and

destructive" changes will lead to "an orgy of mergers and acquisitions."

In her home state, "people are up in arms over this," said Sen. Barbara

Boxer (D-Calif.).

Even Republicans were critical of various portions.

Sens. Ted Stevens (Alaska), Trent Lott (Mississippi), Conrad Burns (Montana) and Olympia Snowe (Maine) said they would

fight to reinstate the 35% cap on ownership.

"I don't believe the 1996 [Telecommunications Act] or the court's decision

preordained what happened here," Snowe said, countering FCC chairman Michael

Powell's contention that the FCC had little choice but to deregulate.

The FCC decision did have some backers, including Nevada Republican John

Ensign, who called the changes "minor tinkering."

Others supporting the FCC were Sens. Peter Fitzgerald of Illinois (R) and John

Sununu of New Hampshire (R).