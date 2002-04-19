Rukeyser gets CNBC and more

Louis Rukeyser has found a new home on CNBC, and so far, 15 PBS affiliates

have agreed to re-air the show after it appears twice on CNBC on Friday nights.

WLIW, a Long Island, N.Y.-based PBS affiliate, is handling the

redistribution of the program, which affiliates can have for free.

They are allowed to air the new show any time after midnight on Friday

Eastern time, and before the market opens on Monday morning, says Susan

Soberman, spokeswoman at WLIW.

Top-25 affiliates that plan to show the program is WLIW and WNET in New York,

WTTW in Chicago, TPT in the Twin Cities and WMFE in Orlando, Fla. Other

affiliates include WCTE in Cookeville, Tenn.; OETA in Oklahoma City; KLVX in Las

Vegas; WVIA in Scranton, Pa.; KHET in Honolulu; WSIU/WUSI in Carbondale, Ill.;

KEDT in Corpus Christi, Texas; KTXT in Lubbock, Texas; KOCV in Odessa, Texas;

WPBS in Watertown, New York; and WBGU in Bowling Green, Ohio.

The whole situation appears to be annoying PBS President Pat Mitchell, who

sent a four-page memo to PBS affiliate general managers asking them not to run

Rukeyser's show in favor of supporting the new show PBS is producing.

'... surely, to offer Louis' new show,' she wrote, 'can only be counterproductive

to building the strength of the 8:30 Friday night series Wall Street

Week with Fortune.'

In the memo, Mitchell told affiliates that 'While I wish Lou well in his new endeavor and say again that I regret

his decision not to continue with WSW, I will regret even more if he

uses his campaign of misinformation and misrepresentation to lure public

television stations into a response that seems destined to create more problems

than it will solve.'

PBS said the letter was a 'private communication' between Mitchell and PBS

general managers.

'Pat was just laying out the facts about how the whole Wall $treet

Week situation evolved to the members, and

setting the record straight about the negotiations with Louis Rukeyser that

Maryland [Public Television] had been going through, and hoping for support for

the new series,' says a PBS spokesman.