Rueppel Retiring from Twin Cities GM Post

Carol Rueppel, VP and general manager at KMSP-WFTC Minneapolis, has announced her retirement. Sheila Oliver, VP and director of sales at the Fox-MyNetworkTV pair, has been named VP and general manager, starting December 8. “Over the last 13 years with Fox, Oliver has proved herself as a results-driven, strategic and thoughtful executive," said Jack Abernethy, Fox Television Stations CEO. "She gets our business and understands what it takes to differentiate ourselves from our competitors.”

Prior to working in the Twin Cities, Oliver was VP and general sales manager at KSAZ-KUTP Phoenix. Previously, she spent nearly three years as VP and general manager at WCGV-WVTV, the Sinclair-owned duopoly in Milwaukee. “The Fox Minneapolis team is passionate, smart and talented," said Oliver. "I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to build on our success and lead the team to even greater heights in this challenging, complex television environment."

Rueppel took over at the Fox-owned stations in 2001 following a four-year GM stint at WITI Milwaukee. Before that, she was news director at WDIV Detroit.

“Carol has been a successful leader and respected colleague whose 17-year career with Fox is filled with many accomplishments,” said Abernethy. “We want to thank her for her many years of dedication and wish her much happiness in her retirement. I am disappointed that she is leaving us but respect her decision and she will be truly missed.”