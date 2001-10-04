Rueppel named VP at Fox duopoly

Carol Rueppel has been named vice president and general manager of new Fox O&O duopoly in Minneapolis, UPN affiliate (former Chris-Craft station) KMSP/Fox station WFTC-TV.

She will also oversee all local ad sales and marketing efforts for Minneapolis' Fox Regional Sports Net. Previously general manager at Milwaukee Fox O&O WITI-TV, Rueppel replaces Stu Schwartz, who had served as head of KMSP prior to Fox's recent acquisition of the Chris-Craft stations.

At WFTC-TV. Rueppel replaces Steve Spendlove, who departed after the station, formerly with Clear Channel, officially switched to Fox ownership Monday. - Susanne Ault