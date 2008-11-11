‘Ruby’ Raises The Bar For Style Network

The Style Network’s newest original program, Ruby, raked in 545,000 viewers and a .66 household rating during its premiere Nov. 9, making it the most watched and highest rated original series premiere in the network’s history.

Style is hoping that the series’ success will continue to build ratings and recognition for the network as a whole within the key female demos it targets: W18-49 and W25-54.

Following the life of 500 lbs. Savannah resident Ruby Gettinger, the show documents Gettinger’s journey to lose weight, get healthy and battle discrimination.

“Ruby is truly an inspiration and we are delighted that Style viewers have embraced the series,” said Salaam Coleman Smith, Executive Vice President, The Style Network, in a statement. “The response at mystyle.com has also been fantastic and many women are coming together to share their own stories as they follow Ruby’s journey.”

Ruby airs Sunday nights at 8pm ET/PT on The Style Network.