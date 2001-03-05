RTNDF winner
Gary Wordlaw returns to Washington this week to accept the Radio Television News Directors Foundation's First Amendment Service Award. Wordlaw, now president and general manager of WTVH-TV Syracuse, N.Y., had been news director at WKLA-TV Washington and has worked both on and off the air in TV news. Wordlaw says he believes his experience in news "makes me more in tune with my news department and the things they face every day."
