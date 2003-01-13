RTNDF produces bioterrorism guide

With the financial help of Carnegie Corp. of New York, the Radio-Television

News Directors Foundation has created "A Journalist's Guide to Covering

Bioterrorism."

The guide includes what constitutes warning signs of an attack,

laws and treaties governing such weapons and detailing various scenarios

including anthrax, smallpox, plague, tularemia, botulinum toxin and viral

hemorrhagic fevers.

The guide is not so much a survival guide for reporters as it is a collection

of the information they will need to know and relay to their viewers and

listeners in case of such an attack.

"This guide will serve as one of the many tools journalists will use to

deliver the news to a public in need," RTNDF president Barbara Cochran said.

The guide will be distributed later this month.

It is also available online at http://www.rtnda.org/resources/bioterror.shtml.