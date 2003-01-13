RTNDF produces bioterrorism guide
With the financial help of Carnegie Corp. of New York, the Radio-Television
News Directors Foundation has created "A Journalist's Guide to Covering
Bioterrorism."
The guide includes what constitutes warning signs of an attack,
laws and treaties governing such weapons and detailing various scenarios
including anthrax, smallpox, plague, tularemia, botulinum toxin and viral
hemorrhagic fevers.
The guide is not so much a survival guide for reporters as it is a collection
of the information they will need to know and relay to their viewers and
listeners in case of such an attack.
"This guide will serve as one of the many tools journalists will use to
deliver the news to a public in need," RTNDF president Barbara Cochran said.
The guide will be distributed later this month.
It is also available online at http://www.rtnda.org/resources/bioterror.shtml.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.