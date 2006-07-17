RTNDF Picks Berlin-Bound Broadcasters

The Radio-Television News Directors Foundation has named a dozen broadcast journalists to its exhange program with Germany.

RTNDF sends a dozen journalists to Berlin in the fall and another dozen in the spring, while Germany does the same.

The fall class from the U.S. are: Travis Altman, WTEN-TV Albany, NY; John Atwater, WTFX Philadelphia; Carey Bodenheimer, CNN; Judy Boysha, APTV; Mandy Carranza, CNN Pipeline; Ed Fillmer, freelance photographerr; Donna Francavilla, freelance radio reporter; Libby Hendren, KTVZ Bend, Ore.; Andrea Leesch, KELO-TV Sioux Falls, SD; Nickee Liang, KCAL-TV/KCBS-TV Los Angeles; Heather Sullivan, WSPA-TV Spartanburg; Anita Vogel, Fox News Channel.