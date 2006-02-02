RTNDF Names First Amendment Winners

The Radio-Television News Directors Foundation will give its First Amendment Leadership Award to TV and radio stations stations in Louisiana and Mississippi for their public service efforts to keep residents informed during Hurricane Katrina.

Also being honored at its 16th annual First Amendment Awards Dinner March 9 will be NewsHour With Jim Lehrer senior correspondent Gwen Ifill, who will get the Len Zeidenberg Award, named after the late correspondent for Broadcasting & Cable.

Retired NBC News Executive VP Bill Wheatley will receive the First Amendment Service Award, which goes to an executive in an off-air, management position.

The awards will be given out at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Washington.

