RTNDF Names First Amendment Honorees

The Radio and Television News Directors Foundation announced the recipients of its annual First Amendment Awards.

Tom Curley, president and CEO of AP and former senior vice president of Gannett, will receive the First Amendment Leadership Award, which goes to a business leader or government official.

Paula Madison, executive VP of diversity at NBC Universal, will receive the First Amendment Service Award, which goes to someone in off-air management. Madison is the first NBCU executive whose job is devoted strictly to promoting diversity.

CBS chief Washington correspondent and Face the Nation moderator Bob Schieffer will receive the Leonard Zeidenberg First Amendment Award. The award is named for the late chief Washington correspondent for Broadcasting & Cable.

Former Federal Communications Commission chairman Richard Wiley will receive a special award recognizing his contributions to the field of communications. Those contributions include working for the development of HDTV, as well as being the unofficial dean of D.C. communications attorneys. Wiley is the founding partner of top communications law firm Wiley Rein, whose alumni include FCC chairman Kevin Martin.

The 2008 RTNDF First Amendment Awards Dinner will be held March 6 at the Ritz-Carlton in Washington, D.C.