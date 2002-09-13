RTNDF funds b'cast, Net political coverage

The Radio & Television News Directors Foundation will provide resources

to 10 local TV stations to experiment with 2002 political coverage -- including

online -- of the 2002 political campaigns and elections.

Participating stations will be given resources for research and Web-site

templates to monitor local political advertisements, candidate issue grids,

voter-registration forms and online chats with candidates.

Partnering in the effort with the RTNDF is The Annenberg Public Policy Center of

the University of Pennsylvania, with support from The Pew Charitable Trusts.

"This project will help stations to better integrate their television and

Internet news coverage to serve diverse audiences in their local communities,"

RTNDF president Barbara Cochran said.

Kathleen Hall Jamieson, director of The Annenberg Public Policy Center, said

the project seeks to find a balance that will work for two important categories

of Web users and TV viewers: "Stations face the challenge of appealing to both

the politically savvy, older TV viewers who don't feel comfortable using the

Web and the Web-savvy younger Internet users who are less interested in

politics," she said.

Stations participating are WFAA-TV Dallas; KCNC-TV Denver; KCCI-TV Des

Moines, Iowa; WCCO-TV Minneapolis; KTVU(TV) Oakland, Calif.; WKMG-TV Orlando,

Fla.; WTAE-TV Pittsburgh; WCAU-TV Philadelphia; KGW(TV) Portland, Ore.; and

KELO-TV Sioux Falls, S.D.