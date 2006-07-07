RTNDA/UNITY Name Diversity Award Winners
The Radio-Television News Directors Association nnounced its Unity Award winners Friday, which include three TV news operations.
The awards, from RTNDA and UNITY: Journalists of Color, are for content that "reflect[s] the changing face of America" and organizations with an "ongoing commitment to covering the cultural diversity of the communities they serve."
ABC News's Primetime won in the network category. WOOD-TV Grand Rapids, Mich., won for large-market stations and KTUU-TV Anchorage, Alaska, for small markets.
