RTNDA To Toast Jennings, Murrow Movie

The Radio-Television News Directors Association will honor late ABC News anchor Peter Jennings at its annual awards dinner Oct. 17 at the Grand Hyatt in New York. The group will also fete the winners of its prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards and RTNDA/UNITY Awards.

CBS News President Andrew Heyward will be on hand to accept his network’s honor for overall excellence. NBC News anchor Campbell Brown, ABC News anchor Elizabeth Vergas and CNN’s Miles O’Brien will be among the presenters. The RTNDA plans to show a clip from George Clooney’s new movie about Murrow, Good Night and Good Luck. Actor David Strathairn, who plays Murrow, will speak about the film.

For 35 years, the RTNDA’s Murrow Awards have recognized overall excellence in electronic journalism. The RTNDA/UNITY Awards honor news organizations for their diversity coverage.