RTNDA Supports Threatened Phillippine Press

The Radio-Television News Directors Association (RTNDA) has called on Phillippine President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo to rescind newly imposed limits on press freedom.

After saying the country had thwarted a coup, the president sent troops to the country's major TV outlets to "protect" them from terrorism and sabotage. Journalists there feared the real reason was to intimidate dissent, said RTNDA.

“President Arroyo’s actions could usher in a new era of press censorship and intimidation,” said Barbara Cochran, RTNDA president.

Coincidentally, RTNDA Chairman Dan Shelley is just back from a week in the country, training TV and radio journalists.