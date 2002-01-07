RTNDA supports televising of Moussaoui trial
The trial of alleged terrorist Zacarias Moussaoui should be broadcast on
television and radio, the Radio-Television News Directors Association told a
federal district court on Monday.
RTNDA, CNN and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press filed a
friend-of-the-court brief in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of
Virginia on Monday, pressing to open the federal courtroom to cameras and
microphones.
"The events of September 11 have had a tremendous impact on our country, and
the public deserves the opportunity to see this important trial for themselves,"
says Barbara Cochran, RTNDA President, in a statement.
Most courts do allow electronic media to cover trials, but access to federal
courts is more limited and is at the discretion of the judge.
The Alexandria court, under Judge Leonie Brinkema, is scheduled to hear
arguments on Jan. 9 regarding the televising of Moussaoui's trial, which begins
Oct. 14.
