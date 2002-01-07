RTNDA supports televising of Moussaoui trial

The trial of alleged terrorist Zacarias Moussaoui should be broadcast on

television and radio, the Radio-Television News Directors Association told a

federal district court on Monday.

RTNDA, CNN and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press filed a

friend-of-the-court brief in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of

Virginia on Monday, pressing to open the federal courtroom to cameras and

microphones.

"The events of September 11 have had a tremendous impact on our country, and

the public deserves the opportunity to see this important trial for themselves,"

says Barbara Cochran, RTNDA President, in a statement.

Most courts do allow electronic media to cover trials, but access to federal

courts is more limited and is at the discretion of the judge.

The Alexandria court, under Judge Leonie Brinkema, is scheduled to hear

arguments on Jan. 9 regarding the televising of Moussaoui's trial, which begins

Oct. 14.