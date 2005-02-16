RTNDA Supports FOIA-Toughening Bill

The Radio-Television News Directors Association has weighed in in support of a bill to put more teeth in Freedom of Information Act protections.

“The Open Government Act of 2005,” introduced last week in the Senate, aims to reiterate that the act presumes openness and that "our government is based not on the need to know but upon the fundamental right to know."

Specifically, says RTNDA, it supports provisions that would close loopholes; expedite requests for information; increase incentives on agencies to act in a timely manner; and ensure the process is open and accessible.

Journalists are concerned about increasing exemptions that allow for closing-off official goverment information channels, as well as stepped-up pursuit of those who bypass those channels via leakers.