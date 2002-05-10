RTNDA: Show us the memos

The Radio-Television News Directors Association has joined an amicus brief

seeking access to legal memoranda regarding the Federal Court corruption trial

of longtime Providence, R.I., Mayor Vincent "Buddy" Cianci.

The brief supports the efforts of The Providence Journal, which sought

the various memos, the RTNDA said, "but were denied access because of the Rhode

Island U.S. District Court's unusual practice of filing memos directly with the

judge, bypassing the clerk's office. The amicus brief protests the practice

because the pleadings never become part of the court record and, therefore, deny

the public the right to know what arguments and evidence were presented to the

court."

The RTNDA added: "In this case, perhaps the most important criminal trial in

Providence's history, certain records become public only if the judge

voluntarily releases them. This policy violates the First Amendment right of

access to court records."