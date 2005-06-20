RTNDA Salutes Diverse Coverage

ABC News, KCBS Los Angeles, and WLTX Columbia, S.C., have been recognized by the Radio Television News Directors Association and UNITY: Journalists of Colors for their ongoing coverage of cultural and diversity issues.

ABC News’ prime time newsmagazine 20/20 was the TV network winner. KCBS won the large-market TV station UNITY award, while WLTX got it for small-market TVs.

On the radio side, winners were NPR for networks and WFAE-FM Charlotte, N.C., for large-market radio. "The judges found no small-market entry deserving of the award," according to RTNDA's Sarah Stump, editor of its Communicator magazine.

The RTNDA will present the awards at its annual RTNDA Awards Dinner Oct. 17 in New York.

