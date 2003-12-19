RTNDA Releases Kids' Health Guide

The Radio-Television News Directors Association has produced a guide to reporting on children’s health issues.

Noting that childhood obesity is "one of the hottest stories around," the association is providing stations with information on the link between illness and environment triggers, "a starter kit" of story ideas and a list of sources.

RTNDA is on something of a health kick. Last month it released a guide to covering health issues under the Health Insurance Portablility and Accountability Act.

The Environment & Children’s Health: A Journalist’s Resource for In-Depth Reporting is available online (www.rtnda.org/resources/childrenshealth.shtml).