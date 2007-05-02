RTNDA Rankled By Roughed-Up Reporters

The Radio-Television News Directors Association has called for an investigation into police treatment of journalists covering immigration demonstrations there May 1.

RTNDA says that TV coverage of the MacArthur Park event shows police beating reporters, and that published reports said journalists were also being harassed for trying to cover it.

RTNDA was adding its voice to a local L.A. group, the similarly named Radio and Television News Association, which first called for the investigation.

RTNDA also offered to give L.A. police some training in the care and handling of reporters covering news events. "The association has resources that could be made available for such training."