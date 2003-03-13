RTNDA pushes for FOIA fixes
The Radio-Television News Directors Association has joined with the Reporters
Committee to Protect Journalists, the Society of Professional Journalists and
various publishing associations to push for reforms of the 2002 Homeland
Security Act.
The groups have asked the Senate to modify the act so that "broad categories
of information, particularly information that relates to the public's health and
safety," would not be "shielded unnecessarily from public view."
The RTNDA worked with the Senate Government Affairs Committee last year to draft
the changes in the form of the "Restoration of Freedom of Information Act of
2003."
Among the changes the RTNDA is looking for are clarifications of Freedom of Information Act exemptions and
protecting whistleblowers by removing "unnecessary criminal
penalties."
