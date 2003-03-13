RTNDA pushes for FOIA fixes

The Radio-Television News Directors Association has joined with the Reporters

Committee to Protect Journalists, the Society of Professional Journalists and

various publishing associations to push for reforms of the 2002 Homeland

Security Act.

The groups have asked the Senate to modify the act so that "broad categories

of information, particularly information that relates to the public's health and

safety," would not be "shielded unnecessarily from public view."

The RTNDA worked with the Senate Government Affairs Committee last year to draft

the changes in the form of the "Restoration of Freedom of Information Act of

2003."

Among the changes the RTNDA is looking for are clarifications of Freedom of Information Act exemptions and

protecting whistleblowers by removing "unnecessary criminal

penalties."