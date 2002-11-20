RTNDA pushes for cameras in sniper trial

A coalition of media and media advocates have asked the Prince William

County (Md.) Court trying accused Washington, D.C.-area sniper John Allen

Muhammad to open the courtroom to radio and TV coverage.

Petitioner the Radio-Television News Directors Association noted that Virginia

law permits such coverage at both trial and appellate levels.

Joining the RTNDA in the petition were CBS, ABC, NBC, Cable News Network, Courtroom Television Network, Fox News Channel and

Washington stations WTOP(AM), WMAL(AM), WRC-TV, WUSA(TV), WJLA-TV, WTTG(TV) and

Newschannel 8, as well as the Virginia Association of Broadcasters, the Reporters Committee for

Freedom of the Press and the Society of Professional Journalists.

The petition suggested a pool arrangement to minimize obtrusiveness of the

coverage.

Prince William County permitted the trial of John Wayne

Bobbit to be televised in 1994.