RTNDA pushes for cameras in sniper trial
A coalition of media and media advocates have asked the Prince William
County (Md.) Court trying accused Washington, D.C.-area sniper John Allen
Muhammad to open the courtroom to radio and TV coverage.
Petitioner the Radio-Television News Directors Association noted that Virginia
law permits such coverage at both trial and appellate levels.
Joining the RTNDA in the petition were CBS, ABC, NBC, Cable News Network, Courtroom Television Network, Fox News Channel and
Washington stations WTOP(AM), WMAL(AM), WRC-TV, WUSA(TV), WJLA-TV, WTTG(TV) and
Newschannel 8, as well as the Virginia Association of Broadcasters, the Reporters Committee for
Freedom of the Press and the Society of Professional Journalists.
The petition suggested a pool arrangement to minimize obtrusiveness of the
coverage.
Prince William County permitted the trial of John Wayne
Bobbit to be televised in 1994.
