RTNDA protests Ashcroft's McVeigh decision

The Radio-Television News Directors Association protested a policy announced

Thursday by Attorney General John Ashcroft that would limit access --

particularly by electronic media -- to convicted killer Timothy McVeigh prior to

his execution, which is scheduled for next month.

At a press conference Thursday morning, Ashcroft said reporters would not be

allowed to hold extended interviews with McVeigh and interviews could neither be

videotaped nor recorded.

An emotional Ashcroft said, 'I want to restrict a mass-murderer's access to a

public podium. As attorney general, I don't want anyone to be able to purchase

access to the podium of America with the blood of 168 innocent victims. Please

do not help him inject more poison into our culture. He's caused enough

senseless damage.''

But in a letter to the attorney general, RTNDA president Barbara Cochran

said, 'Based on your statements today, it would appear that you would have the

government assume the role of news evaluator, censor and editor -- a role that

government necessarily has eschewed. Your actions -- which place severe

limitations on how a particular individual may comment to reporters and, thus,

the public -- present complex problems and raise significant constitutional

concerns. Instead of serving the public interest, constraints on access to Mr.

McVeigh will serve merely as a form of government censorship and a violation of

our democratic principles of free speech and free press.

She added, 'Video is our society's common language. Eliminating television

interviews with Mr. McVeigh will significantly affect the content of the

information conveyed about his final days and upcoming execution, resulting in

impermissible content-based discrimination.'

She continued, 'The federal government has no appropriate role in determining

who or what has access to the 'public podium' that is our nation's free press.

For you to attempt to assume such a role by curtailing access to and news

coverage of Mr. McVeigh rocks the very foundation of our democratic society and

represses the exercise of a fundamental freedom.'